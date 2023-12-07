Carper Highlights Investments in Ecosystem Restoration and Habitat Connectivity

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today led a hearing to examine the implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s (BIL) investments in ecosystem restoration, pollinator-friendly roadside practices, and wildlife crossings.

HIGHLIGHTS:

ON THE IMPACT OF THE WILDLIFE CROSSINGS PILOT PROGRAM FOR HABITAT CONNECTIVITY AND BIODIVERSITY:

Chairman Carper:

“As part of our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we also provided the Federal Highway Administration with $350 million … to stand up a pilot program for wildlife crossings across the country. In addition, we authorized $10 million over five years for the agency to support pollinator-friendly roadsides and highway rights-of-way.

“And, why did we do that? Well, in addition to habitat fragmentation driving biodiversity loss, wildlife-vehicle collisions represent a serious safety issue for drivers. In fact, there are more than one million vehicle collisions involving wildlife each year in our country … The good news is that by working together — the federal government, states, and other conservation partners — we are making progress to address both issues.

“Just yesterday, the Federal Highway Administration announced the first round of grants under the Wildlife Crossings Pilot Program … It’s worth noting that the demand for this funding outweighed the available dollars by five times … demonstrating the clear demand and need for this important program.”

ON THE IMPORTANCE OF ECOSYSTEM RESTORATION AND HABITAT CONNECTIVITY INVESTMENTS FOR IMPERILED SPECIES:

Chairman Carper:

“Would you share with us how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law investments in ecosystem restoration and habitat connectivity will help imperiled species?”

Martha Williams, Director, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service:

“What BIL investment has done, it’s allowed us to switch our approach to take more of a whole ecosystem approach to conservation … Whether it’s the sagebrush ecosystem, or the Klamath Basin, or the fish passage program, it really has allowed us to work with Tribes, states, many other partners to make sure that we’re bringing everyone together to address these long-standing issues like water availability that help these ecosystem functions … It’s been transformative for the way in which the Service can address recovery of species because we can better address root causes in the habitat connectivity, and that’s been a game changer for us.”

ON THE DELAWARE RIVER BASIN PROGRAM’S SUCCESS AS A MODEL FOR ECOSYSTEM RESTORATION:

Chairman Carper:

“Director Williams, would you share with us your perspective, please, on why the Delaware River Basin Program is such a great model for ecosystem restoration? How has the additional funding Congress provided through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law enhanced the program’s success?”

Martha Williams, Director, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service:

“When I think about the … Delaware River Basin Conservation Act, I think about a day when I visited Wilmington this past August … I saw firsthand how representatives from local government; a teacher, a number of teachers; an environmental group; and the neighborhoods how engaged they were in the process in the grant making and the celebration of those grants. And, they themselves held up this program as an example of what the federal government can do when we strive for our mission of working in a collaborative way … What I saw, Chairman Carper, was the benefit of this program but also the benefit of the investment of BIL in working to restore ecosystems.”

Click here to watch Chairman Carper’s questions for the witnesses.

Click here to watch Chairman Carper’s opening statement.

###