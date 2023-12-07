Rutland Barracks // DUI Drug, Cocaine Possession 2x

CASE#: 23B4007845

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 12/06/2023 at approximately 2024 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland, VT

VIOLATION: DUI (Drug)

ACCUSED: Sean McKinnon

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

CHARGES: DUI Drug, Cocaine Possession

ACCUSED: Stewert Babbitt

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

CHARGES: Cocaine possession (felony)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 6, 2023 at approximately 1426 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for an observed violation. During the stop indicators of drug activity were observed. A K9 was called and the vehicle was subsequently seized pending a search warrant. The operator was identified as Sean McKinnon. Throughout the interaction with McKinnon troopers observed indicators of impairment. McKinnon was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs). McKinnon was subsequently taken into custody for DUI. McKinnon was transported for a blood draw and was subsequently released on a citation to appear in Rutland Criminal Court for the above charges. During a consent search of a passenger in the vehicle, Stewert Babbitt, a felony amount of cocaine was located. Babbitt was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing and subsequently released on a citation to appear to the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/04/2024 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.