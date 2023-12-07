OUTLOOK ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (“Outlook” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OTLK) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Outlook securities between December 29, 2022 and August 29, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 2, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) there was a lack of substantial evidence supporting ONS-5010 as a treatment for wet AMD; (ii) Outlook and/or its manufacturing partner had deficient chemistry manufacturing and controls (“CMC”) and other manufacturing issues for ONS-5010, which remained unresolved at the time the ONS-5010 BLA was resubmitted to the FDA; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, the FDA was unlikely to approve the ONS-5010 BLA in its present form; (iv) accordingly, ONS-5010’s regulatory and commercial prospects were overstated; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Outlook shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

