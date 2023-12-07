Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,493 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,835 in the last 365 days.

Governor & Lt. Governor Meet with Assistant Secretary Carmen Cantor

CNMI Governor Arnold Palacios and Lt. Governor David Apatang today met with Department of Interior Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs Carmen G. Cantor and Abdiel Rozu, Special Assistant to the Assistant Sec., about a number of issues, including the status of OIA-funded projects, CNMI economic initiatives, convening 902 talks, and other matters. They were joined by Harry Blanco, field representative for the Department of Interior Office of Insular Affairs

The post <Strong>Governor & Lt. Governor Meet with Assistant Secretary Carmen Cantor</Strong> appeared first on Office of CNMI Governor and Lt. Governor.

You just read:

Governor & Lt. Governor Meet with Assistant Secretary Carmen Cantor

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more