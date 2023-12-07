Governor & Lt. Governor Meet with Assistant Secretary Carmen Cantor

CNMI Governor Arnold Palacios and Lt. Governor David Apatang today met with Department of Interior Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs Carmen G. Cantor and Abdiel Rozu, Special Assistant to the Assistant Sec., about a number of issues, including the status of OIA-funded projects, CNMI economic initiatives, convening 902 talks, and other matters. They were joined by Harry Blanco, field representative for the Department of Interior Office of Insular Affairs

