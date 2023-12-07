Members of the community gathered in front of the Office of the Governor and Lt. Governor at the Juan Atalig Sablan Memorial Building in Capitol Hill for the Lady Wella Palacios Foundation’s “Christmas in the Marianas Tree-Lighting Festivity on Tuesday night. The event featured musical numbers from Marianas High School’s Glee Club, Marianas Got Talent’s finalists, and the Department of Public Safety’s “DPS Blues.” To further usher in the holiday season, the live musical performances were accompanied by giveaways of popcorn, cotton candy, snow cones and gift vouchers for the first 100 children.

In his welcoming remarks, Governor Arnold I. Palacios expressed his gratitude towards the collaborating departments and agencies that put the holiday villages together, for their hard work truly brought the holiday spirit last night.

Lt. Governor David M. Apatang, in his holiday remarks, asked everyone not to forget about him when they do their Christmas shopping. He also reminded people to be safe during the holidays and not to drive under the influence.

Before handing out McDonald’s gift vouchers to the children present, First Lady Wella Palacios flipped the switch that lit up the entire holiday village on the hill.

