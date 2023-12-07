New 2023 Documentary ‘Symphony of the Holocaust’ submitted for Oscar Consideration for Best Documentary Feature

Holocaust Survivor and violin prodigy Shony Alex Braun’s final wish is fulfilled in new 2023 “Symphony of the Holocaust” documentary that has been submitted for Oscar consideration for Best Documentary Feature. Holocaust Survivor and violin prodigy Shony Alex Braun’s final wish is fulfilled in new 2023 “Symphony of the Holocaust” documentary that has been submitted for Oscar consideration for Best Documentary Feature. The new 2023 “Symphony of the Holocaust” documentary about Shony Braun's moving story has been submitted for Oscar consideration for Best Documentary Feature. What makes this 2023 “Symphony of the Holocaust” documentary unique is that Shony Braun’s family go through a ‘bittersweet’ journey to locate Shony’s violin and to fulfill Shony’s final wish when they travel to Auschwitz to play his symphony. Everyone will be able to watch this new “Symphony of the Holocaust” documentary on Reno-based streaming service, SunnStream.com starting on January 27, 2024, International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

What makes this 2023 documentary unique is that Shony’s family went through a bittersweet journey to locate his prized violin, and to fulfill his final wish by playing his symphony at Auschwitz.” — Greg DeHart, Director, "Symphony of the Holocaust"

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In sync with awards season, “ Symphony of the Holocaust ” takes viewers on a breathtaking journey through Shony Alex Braun’s miraculous survival, life, and final wish - to have his “Symphony of the Holocaust” played at the infamous Auschwitz death camp. At Auschwitz, 13-year-old Shony was ordered by the Nazis to drag dead bodies to the crematorium. During his time in four death camps, most of Shony’s family was murdered. While captive at Dachau, Shony believed that playing the violin for the Nazis saved his life.When asked what’s new in this film, Emmy-Award Winning Director Greg DeHart explains, “What makes this documentary unique is that Shony’s family went through a bittersweet journey to locate his prized violin, and to fulfill his final wish by playing his “Symphony of the Holocaust” at Auschwitz. Shony was determined to fill the camp with the beauty, and his family did that for him.”When asked “Who was Shony Braun?”, daughter Dinah Griffin expressed her love and admiration by emphasizing, “My dad was a hero to me.” Griffin explained, “My dad wrote ‘Symphony of the Holocaust’ in his mind while in captivity.” Griffin continued, “He later wrote and performed his 17-minute symphony first in Los Angeles in 1988, which was also nominated for a Pulitzer Prize.”DeHart first heard about the “Symphony of the Holocaust” from Founding Artistic Director and Conductor Dr. Noreen Green while working on a project with the Los Angeles Jewish Symphony (LAJS). Green is featured in this new documentary describing, and conducting, the 5 movements in Shony’s "Symphony of the Holocaust".In the film, Los Angeles Philharmonic violinist Mark Kashper performed Shony’s emotionally charged symphony, while Jonathan Rubin of Robert Cauer Violins provides insights on the care and history of Shony’s violin.After World War Two, Shony composed over 200 musical works on his prized violin. With his wife, Shari, Shony built a loving family in Los Angeles, and the two focused their lives on “joy” and “forgiveness”.Sadly, Shony died from pneumonia in 2002 before fulfilling his final wish.After learning that Armenian violinist Erik Ghukasyan was using Shony’s prized violin, Shony’s family requested that Erik travel with them to Auschwitz to play the “Symphony of the Holocaust”. In the film’s climax, Erik played Shony’s symphony as his teary-eyed family watched in front of the infamous Auschwitz-Birkenau gate - the very gate where Shony’s horrific journey began. As an added dimension to the story, Erik Ghukasyan’s family also fled their country because of persecution, adding deep sympathies and compassion to this historic moment.DeHart adds, “We’re hoping the story resonates with people because it is a universal story. We have an Armenian violinist fulfilling a Jewish Holocaust survivor’s dream. Shony’s daughter, Dinah married a Christian, and Shony’s former violin restorer and good friend, was German.”Executive Producer and Sunn Stream President/Founder Garrett Sutton explains, “When Greg first brought this film project to us, we were so moved that we green lit it immediately. We hope that audiences worldwide will also connect emotionally with this unique story and watch it on Sunnstream.com.”This "Symphony of the Holocaust" film recently completed an Oscar-qualifying showing at the Laemmle Theatres in Encino, California, and is now available for viewing by Academy Members.The World Premiere of "Symphony of the Holocaust" will be on January 27, 2024, International Holocaust Remembrance Day, at the Las Vegas Film Jewish Film Festival. Everyone will be able to watch this new documentary on Reno-based streaming service, Sunnstream.com starting on this date.ABOUT THIS FILM:“Symphony of the Holocaust” (2023, Sunn Stream)MOVIE TRAILERNew 2023 “Symphony of the Holocaust” TrailerABOUT SUNN STREAM: Sunn Stream is more than a streaming platform — it’s a journey into hallowed halls of untold stories. Formed in August 2022, Sunn Stream was created as a community of human content providers offering personal growth, great music and exceptional entertainment. Many creators today lack points of distribution, so Sunn Stream will create and distribute its own offerings without resorting to artificial intelligence for content creation. More than anything, Sunn Stream is your place to get lost in a spell-binding selection of movies, documentaries, and shows. And when the credits roll, the fun is just beginning. https://www.sunnstream.com ABOUT GREG DEHART (Los Angeles, California): Emmy and IDA Award-Winning Filmmaker Greg DeHart has over 60 documentary and non-fiction film/tv credits, including the most recent project, “Symphony of the Holocaust” (2023). Greg's shows have won numerous other film festival and industry awards, airing on HBO, History, Discovery, National Geographic, Travel, and A&E, to name a few. Greg’s diverse resume includes shows and series on food, technology, travel, human rights, and many other genres. DeHart’s “One Last Hug: Three Days at Grief Camp” (HBO), won a 2014 Emmy for Outstanding Children’s Program, as well as several other awards. “S-21: Inside Pol Pot’s Secret Prison” exposed the horrors behind the walls of Cambodia’s Khmer Rouge notorious prison, garnering two Emmy nominations and the prestigious International Documentary Association Award for Best Episode in a Continuing Series. Most recently, Greg was the show runner for the documentary series, “Babies Behind Bars”, and the director for The Weather Channel’s new series, “SOS: How to Survive”. https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1423520

