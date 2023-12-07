NATIONAL EMEGERNCY OPERATION CENTER (NEOC) ACTIVATED TO FULL-ON ACTIVATION MODE

HONIARA SOLOMON ISLANDS (6TH DECEMBER 2023) In the wake of the prevailing bad weather in the country associated with Tropical Cyclone Jasper, the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) has been put to Full-On Activation mode (level 2) by Chairman of the National Disaster Council (NDC) acting on the advice of the National Disaster Operations Committee (N-DOC) Chair.

The Full-On activation (Level 2) is to scale up NEOC operationally to support coordinate with National Sector Committees and Agencies and Provincial Emergency Operation Centres (PEOC)with planning and response to any impacts of Tropical Cyclone Jasper.

Following the Full Activation of NEOC, N-DOC Sector Committee has been instructed to trigger their Sector Operational Arrangement in preparation to support Provinces on any emergency response.

PEOCs for all Provinces has been activated also on Full operational mode to lead planning for assessment and emergency response.

Meanwhile the Solomon Islands Meteorological Service says as of 5am this morning Tropical Cyclone Jasper (category One) with a central pressure of 991 Hector Pascals was located approximately 152 kilometres southwest of Tetepare Island in the Western Province.

TC Jasper is moving southeast at a slow pace towards the southwest of Guadalcanal province and is expected to generate gale force winds of 34 knots and above for all provinces except for Temotu Province where people will experience winds of up to 20 to 33 knots.

The SIMS says that seas will be rough with swells of between 2.5 to 5 meters for most waters in the country with the potential to cause coastal flooding.

The SIMS in collaboration with NEOC will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on further developments.

The public is therefore advised to take all precautionary measures when going about their daily activities.

NEOC Press