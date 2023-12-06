Highway 4 at the Cameron Lake Bluffs section will be temporarily closed on Thursday, Dec. 7, to allow crews to remove debris that fell within the catchment barricades this week.

The highway will be closed from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday to give crews ample time to collect and remove rock that fell on Tuesday.

The minor rockslide was completely intercepted by the rock-fall mitigation barrier and fencing. The ministry’s geotechnical engineers evaluated the site and determined travel remained safe.

The ministry’s contractor requires this planned, full closure of the highway to perform the cleanup, which will involve equipment using the travelling lanes of Highway 4 while rock is removed from behind the barricades.

The highway will reopen to traffic once the work is complete. No further closures are planned.

For up-to-date information about all road conditions, drivers are encouraged to visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/