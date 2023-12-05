Province expands health-care workforce and increases patient access

CANADA, December 5 - Selina Robinson, Minister of Post Secondary Education and Future Skills

“By creating new training seats and bringing innovative training models to public post-secondary institutions, we are creating more opportunities for individuals looking to work in the health-care field. This investment is how we are building a strong, robust health-care system that serves the people of British Columbia.”

Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Health, and MLA for North Coast

“Health care needs to be accessible to everyone, regardless of where they live. We’re improving health-care services in every corner of the province. Expanding the paramedic workforce and ambulance services, particularly in rural and remote communities, and the significant increase in financial travel supports for those accessing care in larger communities is an important part of our work.”

Harwinder Sandhu, Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors’ Services –

“I am thrilled to see more health workers have been trained and hired to work in communities throughout B.C., as well as long-term care settings, assisted living and the home health sector. Not only does this support our health-care workers, it also means our seniors receive the quality care they deserve and their loved ones can rest easier knowing health-care professionals are there to help and deliver the care they need. Our government is committed to continuing to strengthen the health-care and long-term care system across our province.”

Dennon Leibel, relational security officer at Vernon Jubilee Hospital in Vernon -

“I’m excited to now be a direct member of the Interior Health team and apply the new skills and training that were introduced as part of the Relational Security Program. Seeing how strong our team is and will be is very encouraging because we have the chance to make this program very successful.”

Kym Baresinkoff, clinical manager at Hardy View Lodge in Grand Forks –

“GoHealth BC has been a true lifesaver. Such a support to our site, residents and staff. The nurses sent are prepared to jump in and work. The Northern Health team sets them up for success. Can’t say enough about the program.”

Mark Bagabuyo, clinical manager at Nicola Valley Health Centre in Merritt –

“I love the idea behind the program. Not an agency, but equality with the staff we have on the site. Setting up employees and arranging accommodations is streamlined with GoHealth BC. Even with it being our first placement at our site, it has been a positive experience.”

Jessa Abary, internationally educated nurse and re-entry nurse support program, Vancouver General Hospital –

“The sincerity showing their appreciation for the care and service I provided brings a sense of fulfilment knowing that I was at least able to touch the life of another individual and help make it better. Getting to work in Vancouver Coastal Health has been an amazing opportunity for me, especially as an internationally educated nurse.”

Nicholas Pelliccio, internationally educated nurse, St. Paul’s Hospital –

“I was born in Florida. I met my partner in 2019 and began the process of me wanting to move to B.C. I would say to other nurses around the world, you would be missing a great opportunity if you didn’t come to work in B.C.”

Vanessa Deakin, Health Career Access Program (HCAP) graduate –

“It has been quite demanding in all areas, but very rewarding as well. I’m so very thankful for this opportunity and highly recommend it to everyone.”

Kirby Hodson, Employed Student Nurse (ESN) with Northern Health Authority –

“I very much appreciate this opportunity to gain relevant work experience, build critical-thinking skills, and develop both confidence and independence while exploring potential workplaces in safe and supportive environments. I can’t recommend the ESN experience enough.”