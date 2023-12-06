83rd Annual Maine Agricultural Trades Show Gears Up for Farmer Success January 9-11

MAINE, December 6 - Back to current news.

December 6, 2023

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Augusta - The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's (DACF) Agricultural Trades Show returns to the Augusta Civic Center from January 9-11, 2024. Organized by DACF's Agricultural Resource Development Division, this year's show is set to elevate learning, planning, and networking to unprecedented levels. Visit maine.gov/dacf/agtradesshow for show news, schedules, participant directory, and venue map. Doors open daily at 9 a.m., with no entry fee. While some conference sessions may require pre-registration and a nominal fee, most do not. Overall, the wealth of certification credits, training workshops, and daily updates on food and farming make the ATS a must-attend event.

Show Dates

Tuesday, January 9, 2023 - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, January 10, 2023 - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, January 11, 2023 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location

At the Augusta Civic Center, 76 Community Drive, Augusta, ME 04330

Show Highlights

Time-Sensitive Topics

Conference sessions encourage networking and help attendees learn about current agricultural, food system, and natural resource management topics. Attendees may also partake in membership meetings and obtain necessary training or continuing education credits. Explore the Maine Agricultural Trades Show Calendar

Sample conferences and sessions:

Selecting Soil Health Practices to Improve Nutrient Management - January 9, 2024, 2 p.m.

Connecting Farmers and Buyers - January 10, 2024, 10 a.m.

Farm Labor Listening Session - January 10, 2024, 3 p.m.

PFAS Fund Public Meeting: Program Updates & Research Priorities - January 11, 2024, 10 a.m.

Maine's Food Processing: Collaborations for High Impact - January 11, 2024, 11 a.m.

Exhibit Booths

Discover new-to-the-show service and equipment providers and organizations supporting Maine's natural resource businesses.

Networking Opportunities

Kick-start the year by networking with service providers and presenters on current topics. Take advantage of coaching support from multiple business advising offerings throughout the trade show. Reserve a meeting time in advance!

Agritourism Summit

DACF is hosting its inaugural Agritourism Summit as part of ongoing agritourism courses. Discover insights with engaging speakers and how-to learning experiences. Explore innovative ideas to strengthen your customer bond.

Real Maine Marketplace

Indulge in the pop-up Real Maine Marketplace featuring brands with direct-to-consumer products for sale.

Daily Celebrations

Celebrate Maine agriculture with daily features on the "Maine" Stage, including Real Maine's Harvesting Maine Podcast, farm product demonstrations, and story sessions by notable names in the industry, including the Maine 4-H Dairy Team, Maine Agriculture in the Classroom, Maine Cheese Guild, Maine Farm & Sea Cooperative, The Good Crust, Maine Marinara Collective, USDA Rural Development, and others.

On-site dining with Maine farm ingredients

New for the 2024 show, Real Maine introduces the Maine Farm Ingredient Food Truck Showcase. Local food trucks will be set up daily to sell food and beverages throughout the show.

Additional Features:

Listening Post : Located near the lobby, an essential business advising, information, and learning hub during the show. Reserve a meeting time or find a drop-in appointment.

: Located near the lobby, an essential business advising, information, and learning hub during the show. Reserve a meeting time or find a drop-in appointment. Meet and Greets Round Tables: Daily at noon in the Cumberland Room. Network and discuss crucial topics while enjoying light refreshments.

Don't miss the excitement! The "Winter in Maine" Bangor Daily News insert will include a printed tradeshow preview on Friday, December 16, 2023.