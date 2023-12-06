NEBRASKA, December 6 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Jacy Schafer, (531) 510-8529

Flags to Fly Half-Staff in Remembrance of Pearl Harbor Attack

LINCOLN, NE - Today, Governor Jim Pillen in accordance with a request from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff on Dec.7 in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

“On this day, 82 years ago, we recall the sacrifice and bravery of 2,403 American heroes who gave their lives in service to our nation,” said Gov. Pillen. “We are all forever grateful to the greatest generation, which conquered evil and triumphantly fought for the world during World War II.”

Flags are to be flown at half-staff on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.