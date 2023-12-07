Global Push-to-Talk Market to total US$ 107.8 billion by 2034, rising at an 11.5% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The demand for LMR-based and cellular push-to-talk solutions is rising across the world. In addition, the rapid growth in urban management and monitoring, powered by IoT, is expected to propel the adoption of Push-to-Talk products, services, and solutions in the future.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The push-to-talk market is on the brink of a substantial valuation, projected to reach US$ 36.2 billion by 2024. The growth is primarily driven by the burgeoning interest and insights surrounding the push-to-talk market. The trend is anticipated to open doors to new opportunities within the market, with a projected CAGR of 11.5% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the market is poised to soar to an estimated total valuation of around US$ 107.8 billion.



The push-to-talk (PTT) market is poised for significant growth in the projected timeframe, driven by a confluence of crucial factors reshaping the landscape of communication technologies. One of the primary catalysts for this growth is the increasing emphasis on driver safety, compelling industries to adopt reliable and instant communication solutions.

The proliferation of rugged and ultra-rugged smartphones adds another dimension to the market expansion. These specialized devices are well-suited for challenging environments, catering to industries where robust communication tools are essential. The transition of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) systems from analog to digital represents a pivotal shift, enhancing communication efficiency and paving the way for advanced PTT solutions.

Furthermore, the rising adoption of a push to talk over cellular solutions contributes significantly to market growth. This trend aligns with the increasing penetration of wireless PTT devices, offering users seamless and instant communication capabilities. The integration of multimedia-sharing features further enhances the versatility of PTT solutions, catering to the evolving needs of diverse industries.

The emergence of 5G networks is set to revolutionize PTT operations, providing faster and more reliable communication channels. Standardization of infrastructure platforms presents immense opportunities for the market, fostering interoperability and streamlined communication systems.

However, certain challenges and restraints must be navigated for sustained growth. The need for high capital investment poses a barrier for some entities looking to adopt PTT solutions. Interoperability issues between PTT and LMR systems also present challenges, requiring thoughtful solutions for seamless integration.

The prevalence of latency and minor communication gaps emerges as a significant challenge. Addressing these issues is crucial for ensuring the real-time effectiveness of PTT systems, especially in industries where split-second decisions are paramount.

"The push-to-talk market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the increasing demand for efficient communication solutions across various industries. The published market research study underscores the pivotal role of push-to-talk technology in enhancing real-time communication, emphasizing its widespread adoption and the burgeoning opportunities for market players to capitalize on this trend." - says Sudip Saha, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from the Push-to-Talk Market Report:

The market valuation in 2023 was US$ 33 billion.

Based on enterprise size, large enterprises are expected to dominate at a market share of 65% in 2024.

Japan is estimated to register at a CAGR of 12.8% by 2034.

Australia experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 15% by 2034.

Scope of Report:

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 36.2 billion Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 107.8 billion CAGR Share from 2024 to 2034 11.5 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East: Africa Key Market Segments Covered Offering

Network

Enterprise Size

Vertical

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled ATandT Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Motorola Solutions Inc.

T-Mobile USA Inc.

Sonim Technologies Inc.

AINA Wireless

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited

Iridium Communications

Voxer

Bell Canada

Competitive Landscape:

The push-to-talk industry boasts a substantial array of market participants. Research and development play a pivotal role among these players, primarily focusing on introducing eco-friendly product lines as a core aspect of their manufacturing endeavors. Furthermore, they employ various expansion strategies, including collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and diligent exploration of regulatory approvals to bolster their market presence. Some of the key developments are:

In March 2019, Motorola Solutions, Inc. acquired Avtec, Inc. The acquisition signifies a significant step in Motorola Solutions' ongoing efforts to enhance its capabilities in the dynamic public safety field.

In March 2020, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson acquired Genaker, the Spain-based MCPTT solutions provider.

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global push-to-talk market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand push-to-talk market opportunities are segmented based on Offering [Hardware, Solution- (Carrier Integrated PTT Solutions, Over the Top PTT Solutions, Mission-critical PTT Solutions), Services- (Consulting, Implementation, Support, And Maintenance)], Network – Cellular or PoC, Land Mobile Ratio (LMR), by Enterprise (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), by Vertical (Public Safety & Security, Government & Defense, Transportation & Logistics, Travel & Hospitality, Energy & Utility, Others), By Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, The Middle East and Africa)

Push-to-Talk Market Segmentation:

By Offering:

Hardware

Solution

Services



By Network:

Cellular or PoC

Land Mobile Radio

By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Vertical:

Public Safety and Security

Government and Defense

Transportation and Logistics

Travel and Hospitality

Energy and Utility

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and the Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa



