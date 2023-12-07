New Bestseller "A Purpose to Rise" Offers a Blueprint to Triumph Over Adversity in Business and Life
The entrepreneurial world is buzzing with the release of Gary and Susan Harper’s latest work, “A Purpose to Rise,” which has soared to bestseller on Amazon.
Follow the Wellingtons in 'A Purpose to Rise' as they tackle real estate woes, test family ties, and learn from mentor Reggie Singer, in a tale of resilience and freedom.”INDIANA, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The narrative presented in "A Purpose to Rise" details the challenges encountered when initiating a business, portraying a journey marked by tension and the pursuit of success.
— Gary Harper
The book tracks the experiences of Matt Wellington who leaves his dissatisfying job to launch a real estate firm with his brother Allan in Grant City. The suggestion to include their sister Charlotte in the venture triggers a series of events that challenge their familial connections and business savvy.
As financial resources become scarce and the responsibilities of leadership mount, Matt undertakes basic maintenance work to sustain their enterprise. The narrative shifts with the introduction of Reggie Singer, a mentor from RISE, whose mentorship across four meetings within a year highlights the importance of addressing personal disputes and overcoming business obstacles.
Authors Gary and Susan Harper integrate their expertise in business systems and coaching into the story, rendering "A Purpose to RISE" an informative piece for those navigating the complexities of business management.
Released by Game Changer Publishing and supplemented by resources available at sharperprocess.com, this book aims to provide practical strategies for aspiring entrepreneurs, encapsulated within an authentic and engaging story.
"A Purpose to RISE" is crafted to be a valuable resource for entrepreneurs, embedded in a narrative that mirrors the true nature of the business environment, reflecting the Harpers' dedication to improving lives through education, coaching, and storytelling.
