Alliance Consolidated Group of Companies Announces Sale of Katy Med Property

Sale of large medical office building benefits all parties while creating new opportunities.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliance Consolidated Group of Companies, a leader in commercial real estate investment and advisory services is pleased to announce the sale of its’ Katy, Texas property, entitled Katy Med. The property, located at 21222 Kingsland Boulevard is a 9,004 square foot medical office building that was originally purchased by Alliance in 2017.

The town of Katy, Texas is located approximately 30 miles west of Houston and is at the epicenter of three counties: Harris, Waller, and Fort Bend. It offers the business-friendly environment of a large city combined with the charm of a small town.

This strategic sale is part of the company’s goal to bring higher profits to Alliance’s investors. The property was sold to AJK Med Prop, LLC for $2,825,000, which closed on November 1, 2023. It was originally purchased by Alliance in 2017 for $2,170,000.

“We completed a healthy transaction which profits our investors,” said Ben Reinberg, CEO and Founder of Alliance. “The medical office building vertical is seeing consistent growth, and we intend to continue to play a major role in the space in 2024,” said Reinberg.

Amid shifting global investment landscapes, MOBs have come to the forefront as a preferred investment vehicle by offering a compelling blend of stability and growth. Alliance’s report highlights how MOBs, which encompass a wide range of medical facilities, stand resilient against economic fluctuations thanks to consistent healthcare demands. With consistent performance, and the ever-increasing need for healthcare, the need for MOBs continues to grow.

The company recently released a proprietary report on commercial real estate investment which can be found here: https://alliancecgc.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Alliance_MOB_Report_11.1.2023.pdf?utm_source=press-release&utm_medium=distribution&utm_campaign=MOB-white-paper-report.

“Our 30+ years of commercial property experience enabled us to close the right transaction at the right time. We will always be thankful to the town of Katy, Texas for welcoming us,” noted Reinberg.

About Alliance Consolidated Group of Companies

Alliance is a premier investment and advisory firm specializing in commercial real estate. With a track record of success and a deep understanding of market dynamics, Alliance is committed to guiding investors through the lucrative world of real estate investments, particularly in the healthcare sector. Investors and interested parties should visit us on the web at https://www.alliancecgc.com.