PRESS RELEASE: Samoa 60 Tala wins “Best Commemorative Banknote of the Year” at HSP Asia

SAMOA, December 6 - De La Rue is delighted to announce that the Samoa 60 Tala commemorative banknote has been awarded the title of “Best Commemorative Banknote of the Year” at the High Security Printing Asia event in Sri Lanka.

This exceptional banknote commemorates the 60th anniversary of Samoa’s independence, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s history. Crafted with meticulous care, the front design features a portrait of the Honourable Fiame Naomi Mataafa, Samoa’s first female Prime Minister, symbolizing six decades of independence. On the back of the banknote, the vignette showcases the Honourable Fiame Mataafa Faumuina Mulinuu II, Samoa’s first Prime Minister during its independence in 1962.

Notably, this banknote stands as a unique global example, portraying a father and daughter who both held the esteemed position of Prime Minister.

Designed and printed by De La Rue, a renowned expert in security printing, the banknote incorporates advanced security features. The front of the note includes a distinctive blue/green 4.5mm IGNITE® security thread, featuring the Samoan Fue (a fly whisk), which pulsates when tilted, providing an additional layer of security. Under UV light, fluorescent elements on the front become apparent, while the reverse exhibits areas of phosphorescence, further enhancing its distinctiveness.

Governor Maiava Atalina Ainuu-Enari commented “The Central Bank of Samoa is extremely proud of this achievement and acknowledges De La Rue Currency for partnering with the Bank in designing this high quality banknote, marking a significant milestone in our country’s history. The Bank also extends its appreciation to Reconnaissance HSP Asia for recognizing Samoa’s new commemorative banknote, placing Samoa’s currency amongst the best in the world”

The accolade of Best Commemorative Banknote of the Year at HSP Asia stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts of the Central Bank of Samoa and De La Rue in creating a banknote that seamlessly marries artistry, security, and historical significance. We extend our gratitude to the High Security Printing Asia event for acknowledging and celebrating excellence in banknote design and security.