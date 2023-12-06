World Upside Down: The Life of Paul, God’s Chosen Messenger by Louis McCall
Unveiling the Transformative Power of Grace in the Life of PaulUNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned author and diplomat, Louis McCall, unveils his latest literary masterpiece, "World Upside Down: The Life of Paul, God’s Chosen Messenger." This compelling work delves into the transformational journey of Saul, a once uncompromising Pharisee turned passionate advocate for the gospel of grace.
In this riveting narrative, McCall traces the remarkable arc of Saul's life, from his zealous persecution of early Christians to his divine encounter with the risen savior, Jesus Christ. The book vividly captures Saul's radical transformation into Paul, a fervent defender of Jesus and His teachings. McCall takes readers on a journey through the first-century Roman Empire, exploring Paul's tireless efforts to spread the message of grace, repentance, and the lordship of Jesus Christ.
"Saul was a man driven by rigid beliefs and prejudice, but his encounter with Christ turned his world upside down," says McCall. "This book seeks to illuminate the transformative power of faith and the potential for redemption in even the most unlikely individuals."
Louis McCall, a distinguished political scientist with a Ph.D. from Northwestern University and a seasoned diplomat with over three decades of service in the U.S. Department of State, brings a unique perspective to the narrative. His experiences as Assistant Inspector General in Syria, Israel, Jordan, Italy, and the Holy See provide valuable insights into the historical and cultural context of Paul's journey.
Apart from his diplomatic achievements, McCall has a rich history of living out his faith globally, engaging in part-time ministry, and collaborating with missionaries and national church leaders. His commitment to fostering unity among different denominations is evident in his simultaneous involvement in two churches in Washington, DC, reflecting his dedication to building bridges across religious divides.
Louis McCall's previous works include "According to Your Word Lord, I Pray," "The Epic of God," and "He Chose the Glory: The Life and Legacy of Obed-Edom." Readers can anticipate another compelling release in December 2023, titled "Mary: Intimate Witness to God’s Love Incarnate."
The author's website, www.louismccallinternational.com, serves as a hub for readers to explore his works, stay updated on upcoming releases, and engage with McCall's unique perspective on faith, diplomacy, and literature.
When asked about the inspiration behind "World Upside Down," McCall shares, "I was inspired in my meditations to write this book, even though I did not feel worthy to tell this story. In the end, I could not shake the impression that this was something I was to do, in humility, yet giving my best efforts."
The primary message readers can expect from "World Upside Down" is a powerful testimony of hope and redemption. McCall emphasizes, "No matter your past and what you have done, God can give you a fresh start, turn you around, and give you a life that honors Him and benefits many others."
"World Upside Down: The Life of Paul, God’s Chosen Messenger" is now available for purchase through major retailers and on the author's website.
