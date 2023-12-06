Rigetti Launches the Novera QPU, the Company’s First Commercially Available QPU

The Novera QPU is Rigetti’s first commercially available QPU. The QPU includes a 9-qubit chip that features tunable couplers for fast 2-qubit operations and a 5-qubit chip for testing single-qubit operations. The Novera QPU is based on Rigetti’s fourth generation Ankaa-class architecture.

BERKELEY, Calif., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigetti Computing, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGTI) (“Rigetti” or the “Company”), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, announced today the launch of its Novera™ QPU, a 9-qubit quantum processing unit (QPU) based on the Company’s fourth generation Ankaa™-class architecture featuring tunable couplers and a square lattice for denser connectivity and fast 2-qubit operations. The Novera QPU is manufactured in Rigetti’s Fab-1, the industry’s first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility.



The Novera QPU includes all of the hardware below the mixing chamber plate (MXC) of a dilution refrigerator. In addition to a 9-qubit chip with a 3x3 array of tunable transmons, the Novera QPU also includes a 5-qubit chip with no tunable couplers or qubit-qubit coupling which can be used for developing and characterizing single-qubit operations on a simpler circuit. In addition to the 9-qubit and 5-qubit chips, Novera QPU components include:

A puck that contains both the 9-qubit and 5-qubit chips, interposers and a PCB to route signals to SMPM connectors at the puck periphery.

A tower that hangs from the MXC and connects coaxial cables between the puck and the SMA patch panel. The tower delivers cooling power from the MXC to the chips.

Shields that surround the tower to isolate the puck from infrared radiation and stray magnetic fields.

Payload brackets and a signal chain installed around the tower with mounted signal conditioning devices, including ferrite isolators, diplexers, filters, and optional quantum-limited amplifiers.

“Our new Novera QPU enables hands-on access to our most innovative quantum computing technology. With the same architecture as our 84-qubit Ankaa systems, researchers working with the Novera QPU can have a head start in pursuing their quantum computing work and drive the industry forward,” says Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, Rigetti CEO. “Our Ankaa-class 9-qubit QPUs have already been commissioned by premier national labs, and now the same technology is available to those seeking to accelerate their own quantum computing work.”

Fundamental research to gain a better understanding of how qubits operate, how to optimize control systems, testing how to design and characterize gates, ways to mitigate decoherence, and how to develop more efficient quantum algorithms are among the key focus areas for building higher quality quantum computers.

“With the launch of the Novera QPU, quantum computing professionals and students can now have on-premise access to years of Rigetti’s internal R&D within a matter of weeks. Rigetti has been pioneering full-stack quantum computing technology for 10 years. This is an exciting moment for us to equip the quantum computing ecosystem with the same caliber of hardware and engineering that we use on our most powerful QPUs,” says David Rivas, Rigetti CTO.

The Novera QPU implements universal, gate-based quantum computing and can be used by quantum software and algorithm experts to prototype and test: (1) hybrid quantum algorithms, (2) characterization, calibration, and error mitigation, and (3) quantum error correction (QEC) experiments.

Additionally, organizations looking to develop components of their quantum computing stack can leverage the Novera QPU to accelerate areas such as: (1) control electronics and software, (2) QEC decoders, (3) control optimization algorithms, (3) native gate architectures, and (4) measurement and calibration, and accompanying software.

The Novera QPU is designed to be integrated with commercially available dilution refrigerators and control systems.

The Novera QPU is available to order at rigetti.com/novera starting at $900,000 and ships within 4-6 weeks after the order is confirmed and shipping and logistics are finalized.

About Rigetti

Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. The Company has operated quantum computers over the cloud since 2017 and serves global enterprise, government, and research clients through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform. The Company’s proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides high performance integration with public and private clouds for practical quantum computing. Rigetti has developed the industry’s first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry’s first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Learn more at rigetti.com .

