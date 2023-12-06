Veteran Antitrust Litigator and Former FTC Attorney Joins Davis Wright Tremaine LLP in New York

DEC. 4, 2023 – Gerald A. Stein, a former attorney in the Federal Trade Commission's Bureau of Competition, and a highly skilled litigator and counselor in private practice, has joined Davis Wright Tremaine LLP as a partner in the firm's New York City office.

Stein brings decades of experience advising on and litigating antitrust and commercial matters for healthcare, media, technology, retail, and consumer products clients, most recently at Norton Rose Fulbright LLP. He previously spent eight and a half years at the FTC, where he reviewed, investigated, and litigated M&A deals and purported anti-competitive conduct across a variety of industries.

"A senior antitrust litigator like Gerald is a rare find," said Jaime Drozd, co-leader of the litigation practice group at Davis Wright. "He's seen it all, and from multiple vantage points. The fact that his industry expertise aligns so closely with our firm's areas of focus makes him an extraordinarily good fit. Our clients will benefit from Gerald's guidance from day one."

"Regulatory enforcement is heating up everywhere, and especially in the antitrust space," said Rob Maguire, litigation practice co-leader. "As our clients devise their business plans and contemplate transactions, expert antitrust counseling is essential. We're delighted to be able to draw on Gerald's exceptional knowledge to help our clients navigate today's antitrust landscape and achieve their strategic goals."

"Deep knowledge of the healthcare industry is a high priority for us," said Jason Farber, leader of the healthcare M&A practice at Davis Wright. "From hospital affiliations and physician services recapitalizations to service line joint ventures and contracting networks—our healthcare clients are pursuing important strategic initiatives that demand highly nuanced antitrust analysis. I'm delighted we can rely on Gerald's guidance."

Stein's comprehensive career began with seven years as a litigation associate at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP. He later joined O'Melveny & Myers LLP, where he focused on antitrust litigation involving defense of cartels and exclusive dealing. Six years later he joined the FTC's Bureau of Competition as a northeast region attorney. He left for Norton Rose in 2018, where he was elevated to partner and recognized for excellence by Global Competition Review and The Legal 500.

Said Stein: "Davis Wright Tremaine has established a reputation for top-of-market leadership in many of the industry sectors where my practice has grown the most, including healthcare, media, and technology. The firm's clients are some of the most innovative players in their respective industries, and they rely on Davis Wright to help them stay one step ahead. I couldn't be more pleased to be launching the next chapter of my career at a firm so focused on what's next."

Stein received his B.A. from Tufts University and his J.D. from Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University. During his time at the FTC, he served as an adjunct lecturer at the New York University School of Professional Studies, where he taught students in the Master's in Sports Business program about the role of antitrust law in the context of labor relations within the four largest professional sports leagues.

