CBP officers seize over $330K in hard narcotics at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge seized fentanyl and heroin that totaled over $330,000 in street value.

“Officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge have successfully intercepted a significant quantity of fentanyl, preventing its potentially devastating impact on our communities,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “This decisive action demonstrates CBP’s ongoing commitment to combatting illicit drug smuggling and safeguarding the border.”

Packages containing more than 14 pounds of fentanyl and 0.14 pounds of heroin seized by CBP officers at Laredo Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Monday, Dec. 4 at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a commercial bus and its passengers for a secondary inspection. Following a canine, non-intrusive and physical inspection of the bus, CBP officers discovered a total of 14.41 pounds of fentanyl and 0.14 pounds of heroin within the vehicle.

The narcotics had a combined street value of $339,246.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

