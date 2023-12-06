O2Gold Announces the Appointment of Scott Moore as President, CEO and Director

TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2Gold Inc. (NEX: OTGO.H) (“O2Gold” or the “Company”) today announced that Scott Moore has been appointed as the President, Chief Executive Officer and as a director of the Company, effective immediately.



Mr. Moore is a business executive with over 25 years of experience in the resource and durable goods sectors. He is the former CEO of Euro Sun Mining Inc., President and CEO of Dacha Strategic Metals, and Executive Vice President of Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. Mr. Moore holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Toronto and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management.

The appointment of Mr. Moore follows Fred Leigh’s resignation as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Neil Said’s resignation as a director of the Company. The board and management of the Company express their gratitude to Messrs. Leigh and Said for their efforts and contributions and wish them well in their future endeavours.

About O2Gold Resources

O2Gold is a mineral exploration company.

For additional information, please contact:

Aaron Atin, Corporate Secretary

Phone: (416) 861-5888

Email: aaron.atin@fmresources.ca

