16th circuit commission announces nominees for Agnelly Krawczyk associate circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County





6 December 2023





KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission has met and selected a panel of three nominees for the associate circuit judge vacancy in Division 25 of the Jackson County circuit court, created by the September 22, 2023, appointment by Governor Michael L. Parson of Judge Jessica Agnelly Krawczyk to the position of circuit judge of the 16th Judicial Circuit. The nominees are:





Robert E. J. Gordon – attorney and partner at The Gordon Law Firm LLC in Lee’s Summit; five votes in support.





Abbie E. H. Rothermich – attorney at Missouri Attorney General’s Office and assistant attorney general, deputy chief of the employment litigation division in Kansas City; five votes in support.





Patricia M. Scaglia – attorney and owner at Scaglia Law Firm LLC in Independence; five votes in support.





The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Parson, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as associate circuit judge for Division 25.





The commission is chaired by Chief Judge Gary Witt of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Jill Kanatzar and Phyllis Norman and lay members Terry Anderson and Matt Haase.









Note: Links to nominees' application materials typically are disabled after the governor makes his appointment.





Contact: Kimberly K. Boeding, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

(816) 889-3600



