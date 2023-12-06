Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,453 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,862 in the last 365 days.

16th circuit commission announces nominees for Agnelly Krawczyk associate circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County


6 December 2023


KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission has met and selected a panel of three nominees for the associate circuit judge vacancy in Division 25 of the Jackson County circuit court, created by the September 22, 2023, appointment by Governor Michael L. Parson of Judge Jessica Agnelly Krawczyk to the position of circuit judge of the 16th Judicial Circuit. The nominees are: 


Robert E. J. Gordon – attorney and partner at The Gordon Law Firm LLC in Lee’s Summit; five votes in support.


Abbie E. H. Rothermich – attorney at Missouri Attorney General’s Office and assistant attorney general, deputy chief of the employment litigation division in Kansas City; five votes in support.


Patricia M. Scaglia – attorney and owner at Scaglia Law Firm LLC in Independence; five votes in support.


The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Parson, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as associate circuit judge for Division 25.


The commission is chaired by Chief Judge Gary Witt of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Jill Kanatzar and Phyllis Norman and lay members Terry Anderson and Matt Haase.



Note: Links to nominees' application materials typically are disabled after the governor makes his appointment.


Contact: Kimberly K. Boeding, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

(816) 889-3600


You just read:

16th circuit commission announces nominees for Agnelly Krawczyk associate circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more