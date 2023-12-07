Caring For Others to Distribute 1,500 Pairs of Shoes to Students at Long Middle School & Humphries Elementary School
Non-profit’s annual No Bare Soles events seek to eradicate the community’s clothing insecurity
Our goal is to allow every person to walk with dignity, especially the children. A new pair of shoes instills confidence and manifests itself in many ways.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caring For Others, a 501c3 with a mission to eradicate poverty, is holding its No Bare Soles shoe distribution on Thursday, Dec. 14 at Crawford W. Long Middle School (3200 Latona Dr., SW) and on Friday, Dec. 15 at Humphries Elementary School (3029 Humphries Dr., SE).
— Caring For Others Founder & CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley
The annual program of distributing brand new shoes to those in need was created more than a decade ago to combat the clothing insecurity epidemic plaguing the community.
“It’s important to address clothing insecurity, because it plays a role in eradicating poverty by removing the stress and cost of purchasing necessary items such as shoes,” said Caring For Others Founder & CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley. “Our goal is to allow every person to walk with dignity, especially the children. A new pair of shoes instills confidence and manifests itself in many ways. We are honored to again be able to support our local community.”
Caring For Others is dedicated to eradicating poverty through compassion, empowerment, and community support. For 25 years, Caring For Others has been a driving force in creating positive change in the lives of those facing economic hardships. The journey began with a simple idea: that every individual deserves the opportunity to live with dignity, regardless of their circumstances.
