Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,556 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,773 in the last 365 days.

Caring For Others to Distribute 1,500 Pairs of Shoes to Students at Long Middle School & Humphries Elementary School

Caring For Others, Inc. Logo

Non-profit’s annual No Bare Soles events seek to eradicate the community’s clothing insecurity

Our goal is to allow every person to walk with dignity, especially the children. A new pair of shoes instills confidence and manifests itself in many ways.”
— Caring For Others Founder & CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caring For Others, a 501c3 with a mission to eradicate poverty, is holding its No Bare Soles shoe distribution on Thursday, Dec. 14 at Crawford W. Long Middle School (3200 Latona Dr., SW) and on Friday, Dec. 15 at Humphries Elementary School (3029 Humphries Dr., SE).

The annual program of distributing brand new shoes to those in need was created more than a decade ago to combat the clothing insecurity epidemic plaguing the community.

“It’s important to address clothing insecurity, because it plays a role in eradicating poverty by removing the stress and cost of purchasing necessary items such as shoes,” said Caring For Others Founder & CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley. “Our goal is to allow every person to walk with dignity, especially the children. A new pair of shoes instills confidence and manifests itself in many ways. We are honored to again be able to support our local community.”

Caring For Others is dedicated to eradicating poverty through compassion, empowerment, and community support. For 25 years, Caring For Others has been a driving force in creating positive change in the lives of those facing economic hardships. The journey began with a simple idea: that every individual deserves the opportunity to live with dignity, regardless of their circumstances.

To make a donation or to learn more about Caring For Others, please visit www.caring4others.org.

Minah Thomas
Rhythm Communications
+1 717-253-6433
mthomas@rhythmcommunications.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

You just read:

Caring For Others to Distribute 1,500 Pairs of Shoes to Students at Long Middle School & Humphries Elementary School

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more