AB724 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on State Affairs - 2023-12-06

WISCONSIN, December 6 - An Act to amend 231.02 (2), 231.03 (13) and 231.08 (8); and to create 231.03 (6) (L) of the statutes; Relating to: financing the operating costs and certain out-of-state projects of nonprofit institutions and compensation of employees of the Wisconsin Health and Educational Facilities Authority. (FE)

