AB731 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety - 2023-12-06
WISCONSIN, December 6 - An Act to create 895.437 and 944.27 of the statutes; Relating to: prohibiting sending unsolicited obscene or sexually explicit images by electronic means, establishing a private civil cause of action for sending unsolicited obscene or sexually explicit images by electronic means, and providing a penalty.
Status: A - Criminal Justice and Public Safety
Important Actions (newest first)
