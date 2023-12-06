AB734 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety - 2023-12-06

WISCONSIN, December 6 - An Act to amend subchapter II (title) of chapter 949 [precedes 949.20], 949.20 (1), 949.20 (3), 949.20 (9), 949.24 (1), 949.24 (3), 949.26 (1) and 949.26 (3); and to create 20.455 (5) (dm), 165.934, 949.20 (2L) and 949.20 (3d) of the statutes; Relating to: forensic examinations done on a crime victim to gather evidence, modifying administrative rules relating to reimbursement for forensic examinations, and making an appropriation. (FE)