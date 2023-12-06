Submit Release
AB762 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety - 2023-12-06

WISCONSIN, December 6 - An Act to amend 941.29 (1g) (a), 941.291 (1) (b) and 973.123 (1); and to create 941.29 (3m) of the statutes; Relating to: storage of a firearm in a house in which a resident is prohibited from possessing a firearm and providing a penalty.

Status: A - Criminal Justice and Public Safety

