WISCONSIN, December 6 - An Act to amend 165.83 (2) (d), 175.37 (title) and 175.37 (2); and to create 165.83 (2) (dd), 175.36 and 175.37 (1m) of the statutes; Relating to: a requirement to report lost or stolen firearms and providing a penalty. (FE)
Status: A - Criminal Justice and Public Safety
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab764
You just read:
AB764 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety - 2023-12-06
