Array Technologies Appoints Solar Industry Veteran Jessica Lawrence-Vaca as Senior Vice President, Policy and External Affairs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“Array” or “the Company”), a leading provider of tracker solutions and services for utility-scale solar energy projects, has named Jessica Lawrence-Vaca as senior vice president, policy and external affairs. Lawrence-Vaca will report directly to Array’s CEO, Kevin G. Hostetler.



As a seasoned executive with more than 20 years of solar and government affairs experience, Lawrence‑Vaca will oversee all aspects of engagement with government officials to shape policy, drive brand awareness to propel growth and execute Array’s sustainability strategy. She will also play a critical role in expanding Array’s involvement with trade associations and industry partners worldwide.

“Jessica’s proven track record of delivering impactful results through tailored advocacy and business-driven communication strategies brings a unique blend of collaboration and coalition-building skills to our leadership team,” said Kevin G. Hostetler, CEO of Array. “Her ability to engage industry partners will help position us to navigate the evolving solar landscape and continue to drive Array’s mission forward.”

Most recently, Jessica served as the vice president of government affairs at SOLV Energy, where she led a team to develop federal, state and regulatory advocacy and communications strategies. Before joining SOLV Energy, Lawrence-Vaca served as president for JLV Strategies and in a variety of leadership roles with other Washington-based bipartisan government relations and public affairs firms. Lawrence-Vaca is currently serving as an alternate to the board of directors for the Solar Energy Industry Association (SEIA).

“I’m thrilled to be joining Array’s dynamic team at such an exciting time for the solar industry. I look forward to bringing my skills and industry knowledge to the solar manufacturing sector, with an aim to drive growth and innovation through forging new partnerships that amplify our impact,” said Jessica Lawrence-Vaca, senior vice president, policy and external affairs at Array. “By championing open communication and collaboration, together, we can meet the promises of the Inflation Reduction Act and steer the solar industry towards a brighter, more sustainable future.”

Lawrence-Vaca holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and French from the University of Washington as well as a Masters in Global Security Studies from Johns Hopkins University.

About Array Technologies

Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global renewable energy company and provider of utility-scale solar tracking technology. Engineered to withstand the harshest conditions on the planet, Array’s high-quality solar trackers and sophisticated software maximize energy production, accelerating the adoption of cost-effective and sustainable energy. Founded and headquartered in the United States, Array relies on its diversified global supply chain and customer-centric approach to deliver, commission and support solar energy developments around the world, lighting the way to a brighter, smarter future for clean energy. For more news and information on Array, please visit arraytechinc.com.

