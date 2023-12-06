Submit Release
Correction: LACTB exerts tumor suppressor properties in epithelial ovarian cancer through regulation of Slug

Article: Cutano V, Ferreira Mendes JM, Escudeiro-Lopes S, Machado S, Vinaixa Forner J, Gonzales-Morena JM, Prevorovsky M, Zemlianski V, Feng Y, Kralova Viziova P, Hartmanova A, Malcekova B, Jakoube P, Iyer S, Keckesova Z (2022 Nov 14) LACTB exerts tumor suppressor properties in epithelial ovarian cancer through regulation of Slug. Life Science Alliance 6(1): e202201510. doi: 10.26508/lsa.202201510. PMID: 36375842.

Correction Fig 6C: In our article, there is an accidental duplication of two neighboring representative images in Fig 6C, where image labelled “PEO4 LACTB + SLUG, 0 h” is a duplication of neighboring image “PEO4 SLUG, 0 h.” In this correction, we have replaced the faulty image “PEO4 LACTB + SLUG, 0 h” with the correct one. Associated quantifications and figure conclusions were not affected by this image duplication.

  • Received November 28, 2023.
  • Accepted November 29, 2023.

