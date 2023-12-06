Submit Release
State coastal commission to hold specially called meeting by web conference Dec. 13

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will hold a specially called meeting Dec. 13 by web conference to discuss emergency and temporary rules. The meeting will be limited to this one agenda item.  Members of the public may join by computer or phone.

Who:       Coastal Resources Commission 
What:      Specially Called Meeting
When:     Dec. 13 at 9 a.m.
Where:    Meeting by video conference
                   Join Webinar #2430 153 2571 Via Webex   Password: ncdcm (62326 from phones)
                  Join by Phone: 1-415-655-0003 Access code: 243 015 32571

A listening station will be established at the N.C. Division of Coastal Management headquarters office at 400 Commerce Avenue, Morehead City.

MEETING MATERIALS AND PRESENTATIONS:
A full meeting agenda and briefing materials will be available on the CRC website 48 hours before the meeting. Times indicated on the agenda are subject to change.

