Itchko Ezratti’s GL Homes Introduces Valencia Parc at Riverland in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valencia Parc at Riverland® by GL Homes debuted on December 2 and 3 with showstopping new contemporary home designs and plans for an impressive new social club packed with amenities designed for the ultimate 55+ lifestyle and building on the incredible success of Riverland, Port St. Lucie’s most sought-after master-planned community.

With grand opening festivities including fun music, food, and prizes, active adult homebuyers were invited to enjoy a “Day in the Parc” and preview Valencia Parc’s array of stunning home designs featuring upgrades to popular floorplans. They also had the chance to get in on the ground floor and take advantage of pre-construction pricing from the $400s-$900s.

Misha Ezratti emphasized that Valencia Parc’s upgraded contemporary home designs give homebuyers more choices than ever before, with an impressive package of standard features and floorplans designed for low-maintenance, 55+ living.

“Features in every home include large 24”x24” tiles in main living areas, flush entry showers in the primary bath, stainless steel appliances, granite or quartz countertops, impact-resistant windows, a tile roof, and more,” Itchko Ezratti added.

First-timers to Riverland will discover the magnificent scale and variety of high-end facilities and resort-style amenities that are all included to create the ultimate lifestyle. Valencia Parc homeowners will enjoy full access to Riverland’s world-class amenities, including brand new indoor facilities at the 51,000-square-foot Riverland Wellness & Fitness Center, where residents can enjoy everything from basketball to volleyball at the new indoor sports courts, swimming laps, taking lessons, and joining fitness classes at the new indoor pool.

An expanded fitness program offers massage and nutrition services, personal training, boxing, boot camp, chair yoga, aqua fitness, and more. Two outdoor lap pools, a resistance pool and spa, and a massive 16,000-square-foot gym with state-of-the-art cardio and strength training equipment round out the Wellness & Fitness Center’s offerings.

Riverland’s 24-acre Sports & Racquet Club features an on-site Pro Shop and a full-time sports director to organize clinics, leagues, and monthly socials at the facility’s eight clay tennis courts, 37 pickleball courts, and four bocce courts with shaded pavilions. Once completed, the Sports & Racquet Club will offer a total of 80 sports courts. Riverland’s hub for creativity is the 5-acre Arts & Culture Center, offering everything from art studios, classrooms, and high-end demonstration kitchens to community gardens for growing fresh farm-to-table ingredients.

Valencia Parc’s 38,000-square-foot Social Club will perfectly complement Riverland’s impressive offerings with a full calendar of live entertainment, social events, and clubs organized by a full-time lifestyle director. There will be something for everyone, from Broadway-style shows to the sports lounge, multiple card rooms, resort-style pools, a club restaurant, an outside bar, and more.

To learn more about Valencia Parc at Riverland and how to be among the first to purchase a new home in this incredible new community, call 772-226-9000 or visit GLHomes.com today.

About GL Homes

Founded in 1976, GL Homes is a uniquely American success story. Built by Itchko Ezratti, who believed that hard work, integrity, and quality craftsmanship would thrive in the marketplace, GL Homes has since grown into one of Florida’s largest homebuilders.

Misha Ezratti, son of company founder Itchko Ezratti, is President of GL Homes and leads the charge in overseeing operations across the state of Florida today. Misha Ezratti continues to reinforce the culture started by his father, namely, that every employee and customer is part of the GL Homes family. Both Itchko Ezratti and Misha Ezratti believe that employee dedication significantly enriches the overall customer experience. Every home that GL Homes constructs today reflects those enduring values.

With a more than 45-year track record, countless industry awards and accolades, and, most importantly, more than 100,000 happy GL homeowners, it's easy to see how GL Homes has grown into a top luxury home builder across both Florida and the nation.