Mayor of Pompano Beach to Visit Doroni Aerospace's Flying Car Facility to Celebrate FAA Certification

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pompano Beach-based Doroni Aerospace, a leading pioneering in sustainable transportation and urban air mobility, is honored to welcome the Mayor of Pompano Beach, Rex Hardin, to their facility on Thursday, December 7th at 11am ET in honor of the company receiving its official FAA certification of their revolutionary eVTOL (electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft, the Doroni H1. This achievement not only underscores the safety, reliability, and operational readiness of the H1 but also solidifies Doroni and South Florida's position at the forefront of the personal air mobility sector.



During his visit, Doroni will showcase their H1 vehicle, simulator, manufacturing facility, and more celebrating their newly secured FAA certification. Mayor Hardin’s endorsement is a testament to the rigorous testing, quality control, and adherence to the highest safety standards that have been integral to the development of the Doroni H1 eVTOL.

Mayor Rex Hardin shared, "I am thrilled to visit the Doroni Aerospace facility here in the heart of South Florida. Witnessing firsthand the remarkable innovations they have brought to our community is truly inspiring. Their commitment to advancing technology, not just locally but as a beacon in South Florida, and their significant contribution to our local economy is highly commendable."

Since its establishment in 2016 by serial entrepreneur Doron Merdinger, Doroni Aerospace has been dedicated to transforming the way we travel. With a world-class engineering and technical team, the company has developed their advanced aircraft designed to provide a safe, practical, and environmentally friendly mobility solution.

"We are honored to welcome Mayor Rex Hardin to our facility. His support and recognition of our efforts mean a lot to us and solidify our commitment to driving innovation in the aerospace industry. We are excited to showcase our groundbreaking technology and the impact it will have on the future of flight," said Doron Merdinger, CEO at Doroni Aerospace.

Mayor Hardin will be available for interviews and can discuss what this advanced technology means for South Florida, and how Doroni is leading the industry.

To RSVP, please email Caroline Whelan at cwhelan@rubensteinpr.com.

For further insights into Doroni Aerospace's innovative eVTOL technology and its mission to revolutionize sustainable transportation, please visit www.doroni.io or contact the company at info@doroni.io.

About Doroni Aerospace:

Founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneur Doron Merdinger, Doroni Aerospace is revolutionizing sustainable transportation with its cutting-edge electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) technology. With 25 years of experience in design, manufacturing, and managing eight-figure firms, Doron assembled a world-class engineering and technical team to deliver on his ultimate vision of democratizing the power of flight and providing consumers with an entirely new mode of mobility.

Doroni's mission is to offer a safety-centric, eco-friendly mobility option to the public, commonly referred to as 'flying cars.' By enabling people to transport themselves intuitively within urban environments and between destinations at a fraction of the time possible with traditional automobiles, Doroni aims to transform the way we travel.

For press inquiries or further information, please contact:

Stephen Francy

Rubenstein PR

212-805-3017

sfrancy@rubensteinpr.com