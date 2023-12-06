Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Zytiga, abiraterone, Date of authorisation: 05/09/2011, Revision: 27, Status: Authorised

Zytiga was compared with placebo (a dummy treatment) in three main studies. In the studies, patients were also treated with prednisone or prednisolone.

One study involved 1,209 patients with newly diagnosed, high-risk, hormone-sensitive, metastatic prostate cancer. The main measure of effectiveness was how long patients lived without their disease getting worse. Patients treated with Zytiga lived for an average of 33 months without their disease getting worse, compared with around 15 months for patients given placebo.

The second study involved 1,088 men with metastatic prostate cancer who had either no symptoms or only mild symptoms of the disease and for whom castration treatment had not worked or had stopped working. Patients treated with Zytiga lived for an average of around 16 months without their disease getting worse, compared with around 8 months in patients given placebo.

In a third study involving 1,195 men with metastatic prostate cancer whose disease had got worse despite surgical or medical castration treatment and chemotherapy with docetaxel, the main measure of effectiveness was overall survival (how long the patients lived). Patients treated with Zytiga lived for just under 15 months from the start of treatment compared with just under 11 months for patients given placebo.