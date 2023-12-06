Verizon appoints Leslie Berland as Chief Marketing Officer

Berland brings over 20 years of experience building some of the world's most iconic brands to oversee Verizon's global marketing strategy

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today announced the appointment of Leslie Berland as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, effective January 9, 2024. Berland brings over two decades of strategic and creative marketing expertise, transforming world-class brands such as Peloton, Twitter and American Express. Overseeing Verizon's global marketing strategy, Berland will join the company's executive leadership team and report directly to Hans Vestberg, Verizon Chairman and CEO.



"There has never been a more transformative time for our industry. While our networks and technology are core to realizing the promise ahead, the strength of our brand is critical to delivering on our strategy and maintaining our momentum," said Vestberg. "As we design and develop a more connected world, we need a marketing leader with the foresight and vision to usher in a new chapter for the Verizon brand that reflects how we are growing as a company. Leslie has spent her career at the helm of some of the most iconic brands, transforming their marketing efforts to connect more meaningfully with customers and drive impact across channels. She brings a combination of creativity and business acumen that will help steer and scale our marketing strategy while capitalizing on our next phase of growth."

Berland will lead all aspects of Verizon's global brand and marketing strategy, including marketing activation and creative, marketing effectiveness, consumer insights, media and strategic partnerships.

Most recently, Berland served as Chief Marketing Officer at Peloton, where she led global marketing and communications and launched a new brand identity to grow and galvanize its member community. Previously, she was Chief Marketing Officer at Twitter, where she defined and deepened the company's influence on a global scale. For most of her tenure at Twitter, Berland also served in a dual role as the company's Chief People Officer, reinforcing how the employee and customer experience are inextricably linked. Prior to that, she was EVP of global advertising, marketing, and digital partnerships at American Express, where she played a critical role in the company’s digital transformation.

"Verizon's brand is at an exciting inflection point as the fundamental need for human connection has never been more critical,” said Berland. "What we offer today and what we’re building for the future is rooted in Verizon’s commitment to bring people closer together and enable them to thrive. I can think of no better story to tell, and I’m thrilled to join a world-class team driving growth for the business, reinvigorating the customer experience and lifting up the communities in which we serve."

Leslie was recognized in 2022 by Forbes as part of its CMO Hall of Fame and previously included in its annual Most Influential CMO ranking. Additionally, she has been honored by Ad Age, Adweek and Business Insider for her work as a brand builder and visionary.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Contact:

Andrew Testa

andrew.testa@verizonwireless.com