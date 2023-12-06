SDDOT Seeking Public Input for Proposed S.D. Highway 44 Reconstruction Project Near Wood

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023 Contact: Scott Rabern, Chief Road Design Engineer, 605-773-3452

WOOD, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a public meeting open house on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. CT to inform area residents of the proposed S.D. Highway 44 reconstruction project from east of the town of Wood to the Tripp County line. The public meeting open house will be held at the Wood Gymnasium, located at 130 S. Dakota St. in Wood.

The open house will be informal allowing for one-on-one discussion with design staff. Representatives from SDDOT will be available to answer questions, discuss the project, and receive community input. Information will be available on the acquisition of right-of-way and relocation assistance. A short presentation will be shared at 5:30 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to provide information and gather public input. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the public meeting open house. This project is being developed in compliance with state and federal environmental regulations.

For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the overall study, information is available online at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings#listItemLink_1936. The website also allows for online written comments to be submitted. Written comments on the public meeting will be accepted until Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this public meeting is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the public meeting should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For more information, contact Scott Rabern, Chief Road Design Engineer, at 605-773-3452 or via email at Scott.Rabern@state.sd.us.

About SDDOT:

