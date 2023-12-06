California Supreme Court Hosts Oral Argument in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES—The California Supreme Court on Tuesday marked its return to hearing oral argument in Los Angeles, a tradition put on hold for nearly four years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court’s tradition of hearing oral argument in Los Angeles—as one of three locations along with Sacramento and San Francisco—dates to 1878.

Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero welcomed attendees, noting the court has not held an oral argument session in Los Angeles since “before the pandemic” in December 2019—but were returning in 2023 to a newly renovated courtroom.

The court heard five cases during the session, held in its courtroom in the Ronald Reagan State Office Building in downtown Los Angeles.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the court made technological upgrades to its courtrooms in San Francisco, Sacramento, and Los Angeles to better facilitate livestreaming and remote oral arguments.

Though the court resumed hearing oral argument in person, counsel still have the option to appear either in person or remotely via video. One attorney appeared remotely during Tuesday’s session.

In 2024, the court will hold oral argument sessions in Los Angeles, Sacramento, and San Francisco, including a special outreach session for students.