Survey: Parents Want In-Home Tech for Emotional Development in Children in 2024

LuvBug Learning, on a mission to provide proactive tools to improve emotional development in children as a means to fortify mental health and boost academic success, is highlighting the results of a recent survey to usher in the start of a new year of learning. The study finds overwhelming support for interactive tools in the home that teach young children emotional development.
Boasting a robust Learning Path designed by learning scientists, LuvBug equips kids with vocabulary and tools to better manage and regulate their own emotions. LuvBug’s groundbreaking e-learning platform is used by parents and caregivers alike, developing social and emotional skills that improve academic performance, career advancement later in life and relationship success.
“Today’s parents are already great, by historic standards. But in this frenetic world, that isn’t always enough. Parents are outspoken in their desire to give their children every opportunity for personal growth and self-improvement, through emotional development. This is often the connective tissue between overall relationship success, balance and often personal happiness,” LuvBug Co-Founder and Chief Efficacy Officer Dr. Jodi Gold said.
The survey, commissioned by LuvBug and conducted by independent 3rd party Nanos Research, polled 1,269 Americans (18 years old+) on the importance of in-home tools that parents and others can use to make their children stronger and more successful. This research gauges the opinions among American parents, grandparents and caregivers on interactive educational tools that would teach young children, 4 to 10 years old, emotional development.
Key Findings:
95% of Parents, Grandparents and Caregivers, feel that emotional development in children can mitigate mental health risks later in life.
95% of Parents, Grandparents and Caregivers, feel it’s important to provide tools at home for children to learn emotional development.
93% of Parents, Grandparents and Caregivers, say it’s important to have tools that emphasize self-image, self-worth, and self-regulation.
89% Parents, Grandparents and Caregivers say access to interactive educational tools at home would have a positive impact on children’s academic
performance.
LuvBug is committed to helping parents navigate the dynamic and often difficult job of nurturing and growing their children for the future. It’s estimated that upwards of 20 million children in the United States may be diagnosed with a mental health disorder. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, about 1 in 5 (ages 3-17) has a mental, emotional, behavioral, or developmental disorder.
“The LuvBug App curates a beautifully challenging experience for children, constantly posing questions in the midst of aspirational videos and gameplay, while parental co-engagement is maintained through email updates and a digital dashboard,” Dr. Gold added.
LuvBug Learning equips parents with resources that empower them to take a more active role in their child’s development. The platform includes a gamified curriculum, incentivizing kids to build a bridge towards advanced knowledge and rewards with a digital chaperone and content curated for each child’s age and skill level.
