Exploring the Growth Potential of the 5G Systems Integration Market Report, 2024 to 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

5G Systems Integration Market has current valued of of US$ 15.6 billion in 2024 and is predicted to be worth over US$ 195.8 billion by 2034. IT and Telecom Segment is expected to constitute a share of 24.5% in the 5G System Integration Market in 2024, FMI Report

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 5G system integration market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 15.6 billion in 2024, driven by 5G in smart cities. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 28.8% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 195.8 billion by 2034.



One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market is the integration with legacy systems. Many industries have existing legacy systems that need to be integrated with new 5G infrastructure. System integrators play a crucial role in ensuring compatibility and smooth coexistence between legacy and modern systems.

The integration of edge computing with 5G networks for localized data processing and reduced latency creates opportunities for system integrators to design and implement solutions that leverage the capabilities of edge intelligence.

Telecom service providers undergoing digital transformation to adapt to the 5G era require system integration services to integrate new technologies, automate processes, and enhance overall operational efficiency.

System integrators can contribute to improving the overall user experience by ensuring the seamless integration of 5G networks with applications and services, optimizing performance, and minimizing disruptions.

System integration is increasingly important in vertical industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, and transportation, where 5G is utilized for industry-specific applications. Customized solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing processes are in demand.

The move towards virtualized network functions and software-defined networking architectures requires comprehensive system integration. The trend allows for greater flexibility and scalability in 5G network deployments.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global 5G System Integration market was valued at US$ 12.3 billion by 2023-end.

From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 26.0%.

The market in Australia is expected to expand at a CAGR of 32.3% through 2034.

By vertical, the IT and Telecom segment to account for a share of 24.5% in 2024.

From 2024 to 2034, the 5G system integration market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 28.8%.

By 2034, the market value of 5G system integration is expected to reach US$ 195.8 billion.

“Digital twins, virtual replicas of physical objects or systems, are being used for monitoring and simulation in various industries. System integrators can help integrate digital twins with 5G networks for real time monitoring and analysis,” - says Sudip Saha the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the 5G system integration market are

Ericsson

Nokia Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Fujitsu Limited

Accenture plc

NEC Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Tech Mahindra Limited

Wipro Limited

Infosys Limited

Recent Developments

In 2021, Ericsson unveiled its intelligent automation platform, a cutting edge service management and orchestration product designed to enable intelligent automation for any mobile network. Expanding upon its existing portfolio, which includes the cloud native dual mode 5G Core and the Cloud RAN portfolio, the introduction of the Ericsson intelligent automation platform and a suite of rApps represents a strategic advancement toward building the networks of the future.

In the same year, NEC Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Netcracker, revealed the successful deployment of their 5G Core and comprehensive Digital BSS/OSS on Amazon Web Services. The deployment is designed to effectively orchestrate and automate the delivery of 5G digital services.

Restraints:

Security concerns and complexities in integration processes pose challenges to market growth.

High initial investment costs associated with 5G system integration solutions may hinder widespread adoption, particularly among smaller enterprises.

Segmentation Analysis of the 5G System Integration Market

By Services:

Consulting

Application Integration

By Vertical:

BFSI

Retail and E-commerce

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

By Application:

Smart City

Collaborate Robot /Cloud Robot

Industrial Sensors

Logistics and Inventory Monitoring

Wireless Industry Camera

Drone

Home and Office Broadband

Vehicle to Everything

Gaming and Mobile Media

Remote Patient and Diagnosis Management

Intelligent Power Distribution Systems

P2P Transfers /mCommerce

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa



Author:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management a consumer electronics will likely remain the leading end-use sector cross verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

