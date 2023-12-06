Submit Release
12 Months of Cooking School for Two The Sweetest Reward From Recruiting for Good

Love to make a lasting impression, gift cooking school for an Anniversary, Birthday, Wedding, or Mother's Day; simply participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to earn 12 months of cooking school for two www.GiftCookingSchool.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good created the sweetest gigs for exceptionally talented kids #thesweetestkids #talentedkids #recruitingforgood www.TheSweetestGigs.com

R4Good helps companies find talented professionals, generates proceeds to fund kids work program and is rewarding referrals with The Sweetest Foodie Experiences

We reward sweet fulfilling experiences made especially for The Sweetest Foodies who love to Do GOOD & Share Good FOOD with BFF, Mom & their Fav Plus One!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a value driven staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

It's a Sweet Day in LA. Recruiting for Good launches the sweetest foodie reward to share with favorite plus one '12 Months of Cooking School for Two;' to inspire participation in 'R4Good's' referral program and help generate more proceeds to fund The Sweetest Gigs.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good adds "Love to make a lasting impression, gift cooking school for an Anniversary, Birthday, Wedding, or Mother's Day; simply participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to earn 12 months of cooking school for two!"

About

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good creates opportunities for working professionals to Do GOOD (help fund meaningful work programs for kids) by participating in Recruiting for Good's referral program. The staffing agency generates more proceeds to Do Good for The Community; and for 'You' to earn sweet perks/treats that improve the quality of life. Using Recruiting for Good to Do Something Sweet and Good! Love to learn and have a passion for cooking participate in our referral program to earn 12 Months of Cooking for Two (to share with your BFF, Mom, or Plus One). www.LovetoCookTogether.com

For the last three years, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn to appreciate themselves and life. Experience fulfillment, gain self-confidence, learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Kids do reviews of sweets and earn sweet Beauty, Foodie, and Shopping Gift Cards...because, NO ONE should work for FREE...but some of us are lucky enough to work for GOOD! To learn more visit www.TheSweetestGigs.com (Perfectly designed for exceptionally talented 5th and 6th graders who come from families with positive values). We prepare kids for life. How do kids land sweet gigs? By invitation, referred by a parent whose kids are working on The Gigs; or by participating in our sweet creative writing contests.

Why Teach Sweet Kids to Kickass?

If you don't DO MORE than what is necessary...EVERY DAY
you'll surely be replaced by A.I. and be unemployed for life!

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
