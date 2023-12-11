MovieTwits announces new movie review website
Reviews, Tickets, Trailers, CommunityYONKERS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New movie information and community website is introduced. Unbiased movie reviews written by regular individuals with no other agenda then to share their feelings and views on movies.
MovieTwits provides online ticketing, coming soon information, and above all, community features. The community features are the heart of the new service. Write movie reviews and interact with fellow members to see what they think of a movie.
A green thumbs up and red thumbs down character enables both visitors and members alike to rate movies they have seen.
A news section provides up to date information on what is happening in the movie industry.
Watch trailers, discover upcoming movies, and find out what is currently in theaters.
"We created a one stop shop for movie fans", says Kenneth Schweitzer Founder of MovieTwits. "And the website will always be free for people to use as we are ad-supported." added Schweitzer.
Visit MovieTwits.com today.
Kenneth Schweitzer
MovieTwits
contact@movietwits.com