RT Fulfillment Expands Portfolio of 3PL Services, Enabling Customers to Increase Profitability of eCommerce Businesses
End-to-end third-party logistics (3PL) firm now offering enhanced Amazon prep and merchandise return servicesDORAL, FLA., UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RT Fulfillment, which functions as a fulfillment provider for a wide range of eCommerce businesses, today announced that it has expanded its portfolio of third-party logistics (3PL) services. RT Fulfillment offerings now include enhanced Amazon prep and merchandise return services. Through these services, and the company’s many other solutions, customers can focus on running their core eCommerce businesses and increase their earnings by outsourcing the complex and time-consuming aspects of fulfillment and logistics.
“With years of experience in supporting successful eCommerce businesses, we have found that the best results come when the merchant focuses on its core competencies, which involve finding great products to sell and marketing them to customers,” explained Paul Goldberg, CEO of RT Fulfillment. “That’s a very demanding workload all on its own. Logistics is not typically a core competency for most eCommerce merchants, and it can in fact be a big drain on time and resources. And, lapses in logistics can lead to further headaches with customer service. These are the problems we solve.”
With RT Fulfillment, customers can leverage advanced 3PL party logistics technology. RT Fulfillment is able to receive bulk goods from wholesale providers, process customer orders, secure the ordered inventory, and then package and complete delivery to customers. For Amazon sellers, RT Fulfillment is able to handle the entire complicated setup of the product for sale and delivery on Amazon. The company can also manage the cumbersome return process, which often involves inspection of merchandise and other tasks.
RT Fulfillment clients can also integrate their own e-stores’ orders with RT Fulfillment’s software, enabling easy communication and fulfillment for customers. RT Fulfillment’s suite of services supports a variety of eCommerce platforms, including Amazon, Shopify, eBay, Walmart and others.
For more information, visit https://rtfulfillmentusa.com/
Media Relations
RT Fulfillment
+1 (800) 676-3052
contact@rtfulfillmentusa.com