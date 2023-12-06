Belarusian PM arrives in Hà Nội, beginning official visit to Việt Nam

VIETNAM, December 6 - HÀ NỘI — Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko and his entourage arrived in Hà Nội on Wednesday night, starting his four-day official trip to Việt Nam.

They were welcomed at the Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội by Minister of Science and Technology Huyfnh Thành Đạt, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng, Vietnamese Ambassador to Belarus Nguyễn Văn Ngữ, and Belarusian Ambassador to Việt Nam Uladzimir Baravikou.

Roman Golovchenko’s official visit is expected to create new impetus to consolidate and enhance the relations between Việt Nam and Belarus. During his stay, leaders of both sides will review the bilateral cooperation, and discuss to find specific steps to bolster the ties in the time ahead.

The Việt Nam-Belarus relations have deep roots dating back to the Soviet era when President Hồ Chí Minh visited Belarus in 1957 and 1961, marking significant milestones in the development of the two countries' relations.

More than three decades since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1992, Việt Nam and Belarus have been maintaining and developing their traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with an increasingly high level of trust.

Việt Nam and Belarus are collaborating in numerous areas, ranging from national defence to economy, trade, culture, education, sci-tech, people-to-people and locality-to-locality exchanges. The two countries have established a solid legal framework to promote cooperation in various fields, with about 50 cooperation agreements, including international treaties and agreements between ministries and agencies. Around 10 Vietnamese provinces have set up friendly and cooperative relations with six out of seven provincial-level localities of Belarus. — VNS