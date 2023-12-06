GAMMA Sports Products Awarded Noise Reduced Designation by USA Pickleball As Part of Quiet Category Launch

Three of GAMMA’s pickleball products – the GAMMA photon ball and the GAMMA 405 and 505 pickleball paddles – have qualified for the “Noise Reduced” designation by USA Pickleball.

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GAMMA Sports, a leading manufacturer of premium pickleball equipment, is excited to announce their collaboration with USA Pickleball, the National Governing Body for the sport of pickleball in the U.S. The governing body recently launched a Quiet Category to recognize pickleball products that reduce acoustic output during play without negatively impacting performance.

Three of GAMMA’s pickleball products – the GAMMA photon ball and the GAMMA 405 and 505 pickleball paddles – have qualified for the “Noise Reduced” designation by USA Pickleball. This achievement is critical to the evolution of products with an increasingly lower acoustic signature within the “USA Pickleball Approved” certified product category, making them eligible for sanctioned competition.

"We have been pleased to work with dedicated partners like GAMMA Sports to provide Noise Reduced equipment options to our community that do not compromise on playing and competition quality. As USA Pickleball continues to advance its acoustics-related efforts, the official ‘Noise Reduced’ designation is an important one for pickleball products that have a lower acoustic impact than most,” said Carl Schmits, USA Pickleball’s Managing Director of Facilities Development and Equipment Standards. “GAMMA Sports has been on the forefront of providing high-quality, best-in-class pickleball equipment and improving play. We are glad to have them as a partner in this initiative.”

The GAMMA Photon outdoor pickleball is a great choice for casual and high-level play. Engineered for true flight and durability, this ball is compatible with any type of outdoor court. Both the GAMMA 405 and GAMMA 505 paddle are made in the USA and feature a textured carbon fiber face and an extended handle for two-handed backhands. The 405, with its SensaPoly Core provides power while the 505 NeuCore technology provides a soft, responsive feel.

"We are thrilled to partner with USA Pickleball to bring the latest Noise Reduced products to pickleball locations across the US." said Molly Boras, Executive Vice President of GAMMA Sports. "USA Pickleball’s commitment aligns perfectly with our brand mission to expand the sport and create community. We believe this collaboration will support pickleball’s growth in potentially sound sensitive pickleball locations and introduce pickleball to an even wider audience."

GAMMA Sports invites pickleball enthusiasts and sports lovers alike to visit www.gammasports.com to learn more about GAMMA Sports and their products.

About GAMMA Sports:

GAMMA Sports is a leading manufacturer of innovative sports equipment, specializing in tennis and pickleball. With a commitment to quality, performance, and style, GAMMA Sports has become a trusted name among athletes and sports enthusiasts around the world. The company's product lineup includes high-performance paddles, grips, and accessories.

About USA Pickleball:

USA Pickleball is the National Governing Body for the sport of pickleball in the U.S. and provides players with official rules, tournaments, rankings and promotional materials. The mission of USA Pickleball is to promote the development and growth of pickleball in the United States and its territories. The association is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation and governed by a board of directors and professional staff who provide the guidance and infrastructure for the continued growth and development of the sport.

