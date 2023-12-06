SINGAPORE , Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Coinstore partners with XDEFI Wallet to bring DeFi and Web3 to its 4 million-strong user base.

Coinstore, a prominent centralized exchange boasting a user base of 4 million, has forged a partnership with XDEFI, a frontrunner in non-custodial wallet services. This collaboration will extend XDEFI's advanced Web3 capabilities to Coinstore's global user community.

Uniswap currently stands among the top five exchanges globally in terms of trading volume, while THORChain frequently secures a spot in the top ten. Both platforms are prime examples of "decentralized exchanges," where users need a non-custodial wallet, such as XDEFI, for access.

As a result of this collaboration, Coinstore users can now swap more than 10,000 assets on 29 blockchains directly via XDEFI Wallet, including all assets on Uniswap, THORChain, Osmosis, and Jupiter. In addition, Coinstore users can now access every dApp on 34 blockchains via XDEFI Wallet.



To celebrate the partnership, all KYC’d Coinstore users that install XDEFI before January 1, 2024 will receive a $XDEFI airdrop.



XDEFI CEO Emile Dubié commented “This collaboration unlocks thousands of new assets and applications for Coinstore’s users. We are keen to work with exchanges to unlock DeFi for their users in a mutually beneficial way. We hope that this collaboration will have a material impact on XDEFI's growth and swap volume.”

A spokesperson from Coinstore stated, “XDEFI stands as the most sophisticated multi-ecosystem wallet available, and we are honored to collaborate with them to usher our users into the Web3 era. We eagerly anticipate further strengthening this partnership as time progresses.

About XDEFI:

XDEFI is a non-custodial wallet with more than 200,000 active users. XDEFI users can access every application, asset and NFT on the major blockchain ecosystems Ethereum, Bitcoin, THORChain, Cosmos, Solana and NEAR. www.xdefi.io

