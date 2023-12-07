Adventure Starts Here: Rail Explorers® Brings Generations Together for Family Fun

A couple crosses a bridge on a railbike during a Rail Explorers tour in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Rail Explorers® railbike tours accessible to all ages, abilities

PORTSMOUTH, RI, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The data is clear, Americans value “experience gifts” over “things” this holiday season and Rail Explorers® railbike tours bring a mix of adventure and meaningful memories for people of all ages and abilities.

Rail Explorers is the nation’s premiere railbike company with locations in Rhode Island, Cooperstown and the Catskills, N.Y., Versailles, Ky., Boone, Iowa, and Amador County, Calif. The scenic tracks take passengers through beautiful hills, railroad bridges, ranches, and even thoroughbred farms.

“Each one of our locations is a one-of-a-kind experience, offering riders views you can’t get unless you’re off the beaten path – on the railroad tracks,” said Mary Joy Lu, Rail Explorers CEO. “There aren’t many experiences where you can have a 70-year-old and a 7-year-old, taking part and having fun together. The pedal-assist bikes allow anyone to enjoy the tour.”

Rail Explorers’ railbikes are pedal-powered, have hydraulic disc brakes, and feature a custom-built electric motor – the REX Propulsion System. The technology leads the world in safety, design, and ease-of-operation. The combination offers guests of all ages and abilities – including those who are visually or hearing impaired, or differently abled – the opportunity to participate. Rail Explorers’ commitment to inclusion prompted the custom electric-pedal assistance system to overcome the difficulty of pedaling uphill, as well as an all-steel-frame construction that is strong enough to have no weight limit.

Gift cards may be purchased for a specific location or for tickets at any location. Customers may choose to have the gift cards mailed or receive them via email. For more information and to buy gift cards, visit railexplorers.net/gifts. Tour schedules and booking will be available for the 2024 season in early 2024. Prices vary between locations.

Rail Explorers began operations in 2015 and since has hosted more than 600,000 riders. Tours are open to the public and pet friendly.

Visit RailExplorers.net or call 877-833-8588 to learn more.

About Rail Explorers USA

The inspiration for Rail Explorers came from a scene in a Korean soap opera. In 2012, company co-founder Mary Joy Lu was watching one of her favorite K-Dramas and became intrigued when she saw a strange contraption being pedaled along the railroad tracks. Mary Joy was so excited by this extraordinary looking railbike that within 10 days she was on a plane to South Korea to meet with the designer and manufacturer of the vehicles. Mary Joy, husband and co-founder Alex Catchpoole, and other Rail Explorers employees travelled back to Korea in 2015 to learn more about the unique business. Rail Explorers brought a fleet of explorers to the U.S. and began operations in the Adirondacks in 2015. This was the first time these railbikes had been outside of South Korea.

Rail Explorers is committed to social and environmentally responsible operations and management. The railbikes produce zero emissions and tours have little to no impact on the environment and eco-systems through which they travel. Visit RailExplorers.net for more information.

Rail Explorers