Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (MVST) Investors – Nationally Ranked Investors’ Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Microvast Holdings, Inc. (“Microvast” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MVST). The lawsuit alleges Microvast made false or misleading statements and/or omitted material adverse information regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) that there was a reasonable likelihood that Microvast would not be awarded the Grant after due diligence was performed; (2) that negotiations had ceased and the Department of Energy Grant rescinded; and (3) that the Company misrepresented the nature and profitability of its businesses and partnerships.



If you bought Microvast shares between October 19, 2022 and November 20, 2023, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at https://holzerlaw.com/case/microvast/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is February 5, 2024.

