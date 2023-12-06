ECO Canada's Zero Emissions Vehicle Initiatives Pave the Way for Sustainable Transportation

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a groundbreaking move towards a greener future, ECO Canada proudly announces its ambitious project aimed at creating awareness and driving the adoption of Zero Emission Medium and Heavy-Duty Vehicles (MHDVs) across diverse communities.



ECO Canada is set to start an important initiative and embrace communities from all walks of life. The project, named “Indigenous and Small Business Awareness for Combating Climate Change through Adoption of Zero Emission Medium and Heavy Vehicles”, is more than a mission — it's a movement.

With each transition to zero-emission vehicles, businesses not only reduce operational costs but also actively contribute to the reduction of an estimated 3 million metric tons of CO2 emissions annually. Studies have shown that these vehicles can lead to annual fuel savings of up to $30,000 per vehicle, providing a substantial financial incentive for businesses considering the switch. The societal benefits of reduced air pollution also foster improved public health and a stronger sense of community well-being.

By addressing the needs and concerns of small businesses and transport companies, the project represents a comprehensive step towards a cleaner future. It not only promotes environmental stewardship but also enhances profitability across various sectors, catalyzing a positive shift in the transportation industry.

What to Expect:

Driving Change: This project aims to inform, educate, and empower Indigenous communities, rural areas, small businesses, and transport companies about the positive impact of embracing Zero Emission Medium and Heavy-Duty Vehicles.

Beyond Boundaries: By engaging in awareness sessions, webinars, and interactive ZEV demonstrations, ECO Canada is creating a space for conversations across diverse landscapes.

Ambassadors of Change: ECO Canada is on the lookout for passionate individuals to join as ambassadors, leading the charge for a greener, cleaner future.

Why Join the Movement?

Lead the Voice for Change: Be the influencer your community needs for a sustainable tomorrow.

Drive Sustainable Initiatives: Embrace eco-friendly transportation that transforms businesses and communities.

Collaborate with Communities: Build bridges between ECO Canada, Industry Leaders, and Indigenous communities, fostering a collaborative spirit.

“The Zero Emissions Vehicle Awareness Initiative is a groundbreaking project that aims to revolutionize our approach to transportation,” says Dr. Devant Maharaj, Director of Professional Services at ECO Canada. “By promoting the adoption of zero-emission vehicles, it not only addresses environmental concerns but also paves the way for a sustainable and cleaner future, showcasing a commitment to innovative solutions for a greener planet.”

Stay Tuned for Exciting In-person Events in Remote Areas

ECO Canada is gearing up for in-person events in remote areas next year. ECO Canada is on the lookout for thought-leaders and speakers in Indigenous, small business, and transportation communities. If you or someone from your network is ready to add value to this transformative project, reach out to ECO Canada at uabiha@eco.ca.

About ECO Canada:

ECO Canada is the steward of the Canadian environmental industry. From job creation and wage funding to training and labour market research – we champion the end-to-end career of an environmental professional. We aim to promote and drive responsible, sustainable economic growth within the industry while ensuring that environmental care and best practices are priorities. Over the past 30 years, we have forged academic partnerships, tools, and research to train and certify environmental job seekers and help fill the labour market.

We work alongside government, policymakers, academia, students, employers, professionals, industry, and international audiences to ensure we support Canada as a global leader in innovative workforce solutions and job creation. We remain the go-to source in the environmental labour market; our research provides unmatched statistics and analysis on the industry's economic and labour trends that identify workforce gaps.

