HCM City, Vietnam Airlines agree to boost tourism

VIETNAM, December 6 -  

HCM CITY — The HCM City People’s Committee and the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines have signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement for the 2023-27 period to boost the city’s socio-economic development, particularly tourism.

The two sides will cooperate in promoting investment, commerce, tourism, and aviation; researching and developing tourism products and routes; and organising events on education, culture, sports and tourism.

Vietnam Airlines will also join in organising and supporting the city’s delegations at domestic and international events.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Văn Mãi said that cooperation with Vietnam Airlines is among its measures to implement the city’s socio-economic development plan.

Chairman of the Vietnam Airlines' Board of Directors Đặng Ngọc Hòa said that HCM City is an important market for the carrier with about 60 per cent of its flights departing from and landing in the city.

Currently, Vietnam Airlines is operating flights between HCM City to 19 domestic and 26 international airports.

Hoa said he believes that the cooperation will contribute to supporting the city's tourism to develop more strongly and create motivation for many other industries and fields. — VNS

 

