Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,437 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,060 in the last 365 days.

Scioto County Teacher Indicted for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

(PORTSMOUTH, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today announced the indictment of a South Webster woman on charges of sexual battery.

Caroline Johnson, 36, was indicted by a Scioto County Common Pleas Court grand jury on three counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony.
Johnson booking photo
An investigation conducted by Yost’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation found that Johnson engaged in sexual activity with a minor during her employment with the Bloom-Vernon Local School District. Johnson was a coach and intervention specialist with the school district.

The case was presented to the grand jury and is being prosecuted by the Special Prosecution Section of the Attorney General’s Office.

Indictments are criminal allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-

You just read:

Scioto County Teacher Indicted for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more