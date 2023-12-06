Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,436 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,086 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ivey Reports Rebate Checks on the Way to 1.9 Million Alabama Tax Filers

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced that one-time tax rebates authorized in her 2023 budget are now on their way to 1.9 million Alabama tax filers. Since December 1, which was the start date authorized by law, officials have worked around-the-clock to process the one-time tax rebates. Governor Ivey tasked Revenue with returning this money to Alabamians as expeditiously as possible, and she is pleased to report that already, more than 500,000 rebate checks and over 850,000 direct deposits have been processed, many of which have been delivered.

“As the country continues to face tough times, Alabama taxpayers are working harder to stretch their paychecks to cover expenses, and for some, this little bit goes a long way,” said Governor Ivey. “Most of the rebate funds should arrive by mid-December. In fact, I am already hearing from many who have received their rebates.”

To qualify for the rebates, taxpayers must have filed a 2021 Individual Income Tax return which the Alabama Department of Revenue received on or before October 17, 2022. Non-residents, estates or trusts or anyone who was claimed as a dependent during the 2021 tax year do not qualify.

The amount of each rebate is based on the qualified taxpayer’s filing status:

  • $150 for single, head of family, and married filing separate
  • $300 for married filing jointly

If you are eligible for a rebate and have not received it by December 15, please call the Alabama Department of Revenue at 334-242-1170, and select option 1.

###

You just read:

Governor Ivey Reports Rebate Checks on the Way to 1.9 Million Alabama Tax Filers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more